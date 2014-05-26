NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on May 26

(Adds Getinge)

OSLO, May 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

GETINGE

The medical technology firm said late on Sunday it would postpone its May 27 capital markets day until it had more to report about discussions with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

“Getinge Group will hold its capital markets day when it has more to report about these discussions, their potential financial impact on the company and the latest progress being made in strengthening Medical Systems’ quality management systems,” it said in a statement.

SONGA OFFSHORE

The drilling rig operator reports its first-quarter results early on Monday. It is expected to report earnings before interest and taxes of $25.6 million, up 32 percent year-on-year.

