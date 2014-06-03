NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 3

HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STOCKMANN

The loss-making department store chain said it would as a result of concluded negotiations cut about 240 jobs, and added it would start new talks aimed at reducing 180 staff from support functions.

Stockmann recently lowered its full-year profit outlook and also said it would revise its strategy by the end of the year.

FISKARS

The Finnish kitchen utensils and tools group cut its profit outlook for the year due to weak domestic sales during the spring, adding it would step up cost cuts.

Fiskars now expects sales and core operating profit to fall this year, compared to its previous estimate of flat sales and slightly declining profit.

STORA ENSO

Montes del Plata, the long-delayed eucalyptus pulp mill owned by Finland’s Stora Enso and Chile’s Copec, should put out its first market pulp batch within a few days, forest industry news service RISI reported late on Monday.

“The mill is 100 percent ready for the startup, only pending the final permit from the (Uruguay‘s) government, which we expect will be granted very soon”, Alexandre Nicolini, Stora’s Senior VP for Global Pulp Sales & Marketing, was quoted as saying.

