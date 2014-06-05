NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 5

HELSINKI, June 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

KONE

The Finnish lift maker said it has won an order from Saudi Arabia for what is due to become the world’s tallest building.

The firm did not disclose the value of the deal but said it would equip the building, which is expected to rise to the height of more than one kilometer, with altogether 65 elevators and escalators.

VOLVO

UBS has cut its rating on the Swedish truck maker’s stock to “sell” from “neutral” and lowered its price target to 85 crowns ($12.78) per share from 100 crowns. Volvo shares closed at 96.5 crowns on Wednesday.

