NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 20

OSLO, June 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELENOR

Norway’s centre-right government will ask the parliament for the right to cut its stakes in Telenor ASA, a global telecoms company with 172 million customers in Europe and Asia, to 34 percent from 54 percent, the trade minister said on Thursday evening. A 20 percent stake in Telenor is worth around $7.1 billion at current prices. The government plans to publish a white paper on state ownership on Friday, a first step in the political process to reduce the stakes.

KONGSBERG GRUPPEN

Norwegian minister also said the government will seek to reduce its holding in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, a technology supplier for the oil and gas, merchant shipping and defense industries. The later includes development of the Joint Strike Missile, which could be integrated with Lockheed Martin Corp F-35, the next-generation fighter jet for decades to come. Government’s 16 percent stake in Kongsberg is worth around $440 million at current prices.

