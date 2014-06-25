FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 25
June 25, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OPERA SOFTWARE ASA

The Norwegian mobile phone software firm said after market hours on Tuesday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based mobile video advertising platform AdColony, strengthening its positions in the fast-growing mobile advertising industry. The purchase is estimated to cost $245 million, including $75 million in cash with the rest tied to AdColony’s performance.

The company also lifted its earnings forecast for 2014 and 2015 as a result of the deal, anticipating its closure by Aug. 15.

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)

