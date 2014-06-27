NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 27

(Adds Opera Software, Scandi Standard)

HELSINKI, June 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCANDI STANDARD

The Scandinavian food firm said the price in its Stockholm IPO had been set at 40 crowns per share, the top end of an initial guidance range of 33-40 crowns, ahead of its market debut on Friday.

OPERA SOFTWARE ASA

The Norwegian software firm said on Thursday it has offered to sell up to 10 million or 7.5 percent of its existing shares to domestic and international investors via private placement to strengthen its capital base and to fund the recent acquisition of U.S.-based mobile video advertising platform AdColony.

The book building is to close at 0800 CET (0600 GMT) on Friday.

VESTAS

The world’s biggest wind turbine maker has reached a conditional settlement with the lawyers representing shareholders in the U.S.

“The settlement consists of a cash payment of $5 million to the plaintiffs and will resolve the U.S. class action lawsuit. The settlement will be paid entirely by Vestas’ insurer,” the Danish company said in a statement.

DFDS

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will publish the final decision in Eurotunnel remittal at 0700 GMT. Britain’s antitrust regulator has earlier said Groupe Eurotunnel , the operator of the undersea rail link between Britain and France, should be barred from operating a cross-channel ferry service after it reviewed the market.

Danish ferry operator has earlier said it was losing between 10 million Danish crowns ($1.5-$1.8 million) a month as a result of Groupe Eurotunnel’s ferry activities.

