UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 3

(Adds SAS, TeliaSonera)

HELSINKI, July 3 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NORDEA SEB SHB SWEDBANK

A new tax on banks that Sweden’s Social Democrats want to introduce if they win general elections in September could be as high as 8 billion crowns ($1.2 billion) annually, business daily Dagens Industri on Thursday quoted the party’s economic spokeswoman as saying.

“That would be if we introduced the entire package, and we haven’t yet taken a stance on that,” Magdalena Andersson said.

On Tuesday she said the party, which polls indicate stands to win the vote, wants to raise taxes for banks by 4 billion crowns to finance reforms.

For more on the companies, click on

SCANDINAVIAN AIRLINES TELIASONERA

Sweden’s centre-right government, which trails the opposition ahead of general elections in September, said late on Wednesday it would in coming months unveil a new list of additional state-owned holdings in companies it will seek to sell during a possible third term in office.

“The list will consist of SAS, Telia and the postal service plus a few other companies,” Finance Markets Minister Peter Norman said.

For more on the companies, click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Business daily Borsen said on Thursday that Maersk Tankers, a unit of Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk, had thrown 500 million crowns ($91.6 million) overboard by selling five gas tankers ahead of a historical upturn in the market,

Since the sales, rates for transportation of gas liquids have soared and the paper said the value of the five ships had risen by 500 million crowns.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on ($1 = 5.4613 Danish Krones) (Reporting by Nordic newsrooms)