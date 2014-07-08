UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 8

(Adds Readsoft, Kemira)

HELSINKI, July 8 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO

Registrations of heavy-duty Volvo trucks in Brazil fell 13 percent to 1,100 units in June from a year earlier, data from automotive industry organisation Anfavea showed on Monday.

In total, registrations of heavy trucks in Brazil fell by 23 percent in the month.

For more information on the company, click on

READSOFT

U.S printer maker Lexmark International Technology said on Tuesday it still believes Sweden’s Readsoft is a good fit for its business and is working on a “suitable response” to Hyland Software’s latest bid for the firm.

Hyland raised its bid for Readsoft to 45 crowns in cash per share in Readsoft on Monday, 5 percent above the 43 crowns offered by Lexmark on June 19, valuing Readsoft at 1.38 billion Swedish crowns ($201 million).

“We are convinced that Lexmark is the best home for ReadSoft and its staff from a strategic perspective,” it said.

For more information on the company, click on

KEMIRA

The Finnish chemicals company said on Tuesday it would buy rival Akzo Nobel’s paper chemical business for 153 million euros ($209 million).

Last year, the revenues of Akzo’s paper chemical business were 243 million euros. Kemira said it expected more than 15 million euros in annual synergies from the purchase of the unit.

For more information on the company, click on

