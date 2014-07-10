NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on July 10

(Updates DNB, adds Lundbeck)

OSLO, July 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H. LUNDBECK

Danish pharmaceutical company’s drug to fight alcohol dependency has been endorsed for use on Britain’s state health service by the country’s cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE.

Recently launched in Europe, Selincro is a potentially important new product for Lundbeck, which needs new drugs to replace revenue from those going off patent.

DNB

Norway’s largest bank said it was on schedule to fulfill new capital requirements for Norwegian banks as it posted second-quarter results that lagged forecasts on Thursday.

The bank posted a net profit of 4.65 billion crowns ($755.97 million), lagging the 4.77 billions crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts, up from 3.80 billions crowns at the same time a year ago.

