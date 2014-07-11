FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on July 11
July 11, 2014 / 5:45 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Fred. Olsen Energy)

OSLO, July 11 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FRED. OLSEN ENERGY

The Norwegian rig firm said it expected the imbalance in the rig market to deepen this year and the next as it reported second-quarter profits that lagged forecasts on Friday.

ISS

Danish business services firm ISS has signed an agreement with the privately owned Adolfsen Group to divest its Nordic temporary labour and staffing activities (Personalhuset) in Norway, Sweden and Finland for an enterprise value of 350 million crowns ($56.69 million).

The transaction will not impact expectations for organic growth, operating margin and cash conversion for 2014, ISS said in a statement.

ELECTROLUX

Whirlpool, the world’s biggest maker of home appliances, said on Friday it had agreed to buy a majority stake in Italian white goods maker Indesit to spur its growth in Europe.

A source told Reuters last month Electrolux was among the companies bidding for Indesit.

AUTOLIV

Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen said late on Thursday it was in early-stage talks to buy U.S. auto safety systems firm TRW , an Autoliv rival.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
