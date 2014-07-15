FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on July 15
July 15, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on July 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Marine Harvest factor)

OSLO, July 15 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world’s largest fish farmer will post operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.2 billion crowns ($194.24 million) in the second quarter, against 901 million crowns a year ago, it said on Tuesday.

“This is the highest quarterly earnings for Marine Harvest,” the company said in a statement, ahead of its full second-quarter results on Aug. 27.

SKF

The world’s biggest bearings maker reports second-quarter results with operating profit seen at 2.11 billion Swedish crowns ($310.84 million) in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Results are due at 0600 GMT.

GETINGE

The medical technology firm is expected to post second-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and restructuring costs of 1.01 billion Swedish crowns ($148.79 million) according to a Reuters poll.

Results are due at 0600 GMT.

H&M

The budget fashion retailer reports overall June sales with analysts in a Reuters poll expecting a rise of 10 percent from a year earlier.

GJENSIDIGE

Norway’s biggest non-life insurer, reported second-quarter pre-tax profit of 1.75 billion crowns ($283.23 million), against 1.08 billion crowns at the same time a year earlier, beating expectations for 1.39 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms Reporting by Olso, Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
