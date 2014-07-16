NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on July 16

(Updates Husqvarna, Millicom)

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HUSQVARNA

The Swedish outdoor equipment maker posted a bigger than expected rise in earnings in its seasonally key second quarter but cautioned it was coming up against tougher comparisons in the third quarter.

MILLICOM

The emerging markets telecoms group reported on Wednesday a slight drop in second-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2014.

ELISA

The Finnish telecoms operator reported second-quarter comparable profit of 127 million euros, slightly below analyst expectations of 129 million.

The company kept its guidance of full-year EBITDA to be at the same level as last year, or slightly higher.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian builder of oil platforms, said improving its margins would take longer than thought as it posted second-quarter earnings that just lagged forecasts.

VOLVO

The world’s second biggest truck maker should be able to finish off 2014 with a double-digit operating margin, one of its biggest investors was quoted as saying.

“Our investment is entirely okay, but it can be much, much better,” Christer Gardell, co-founder of activist investor Cevian Capital, told business daily Dagens Industri.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator posted second-quarter core earnings above market expectations but said its revenue outlook for the year had been hit by a devaluation of the Kazakh currency and lower handset sales.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in June, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed.

Electrolux is the world’s second biggest maker of home appliances and generated almost a third of group sales in North America last year.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer said it was on track with building up its reserves due to Norwegians living longer than expected, as it reported second-quarter results that beat forecasts on Wednesday.

