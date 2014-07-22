NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 22

HELSINKI, July 22 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
The Norwegian aluminium producer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings, even as global primary aluminium demand grew at the top end of its forecast range.
The firm said its underlying operating profit rose to 544 million crowns ($88 million), missing expectations for 698 million crowns in a Reuters poll.
Finland’s second-biggest retailer, due to publish quarterly earnings at 0600 GMT, is expected to report a 4 percent core operating profit rise to 73 million euros ($99 million) in the second quarter.
The Finnish building services and systems company will report its second-quarter results at 0600 GMT.
The company is expected to show its adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased to 23 million euros from 16 million euros a year earlier, according to consensus poll by Vara Research.
The Finnish chemicals firm is expected to report a 11 percent core operating profit rise in the second quarter, a Reuters poll of 8 analysts showed.
The results are due at 1130 GMT.
Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.7395 Euros