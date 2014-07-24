NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 24

HELSINKI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia is expected to report profit margin at its core networks business fell to 7.7 percent in the second quarter from 9.3 percent in the first quarter as a result of weaker software sales, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

The report is due at 0500 GMT.

DANSKE BANK

Denmark’s biggest financial institution Danske Bank is expected to report its best quarterly result since the global financial crisis began in 2008, boosted by a one-off item from the sale of a stake in payment services company Nets Holding.

The report is due around 0600 GMT.

YIT

The Finnish construction group, due to publish earnings at 0500 GMT, is expected to report a 15-percent fall in second-quarter core operating result as the weaker Russian rouble and continuing gloom in the Finnish business premise market are seen cutting into its profits.

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker is expected to report shrinking losses for the second quarter compared to the previous quarter as well as the same period a year earlier.

The company is due to report its first-half numbers at 0600 GMT.

AMER SPORTS

The Finnish sporting goods maker, due to publish an interim report at 1000 GMT, is expected to show operating loss in its seasonally slow second quarter narrowed 6 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

