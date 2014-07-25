NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 25

(Updates Statoil and Sanoma, adds Tikkurila)

HELSINKI, July 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major reported second-quarter earnings well short of expectations on lower production and falling gas prices, but maintained its guidance both for output and capital spending.

SANOMA

Finland’s biggest media company Sanoma reported better than expected quarterly results, helped by cost cuts and improving TV advertising sales, and said it was switching its focus from restructuring to growth.

SANDVIK, ATLAS COPCO

Indonesia expects to sign a memorandum of understanding with Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc on Friday that would allow it to ship 756,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the second half of the year, Coal and Minerals Director-General Sukhyar said.

A dispute with mining companies triggered by the imposition in January of a ban on mineral ore exports had cost $1.3 billion in lost exports of copper concentrate, Sukyar said. The dispute has weighed heavily on mining activity across the region.

Atlas Copco and Sandvik are two of the world’s biggest makers of mining equipment.

TIKKURILA

The Finnish paint maker said uncertainty in the Russian economy had started to affect demand in the second-quarter, hitting its sales and profits.

It said its quarterly operating profit fell 3 percent from a year ago to 32 million euros ($43 million).

