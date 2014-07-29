FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 29
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 29, 2014

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on July 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

COM HEM

The Swedish cable operator is considering making an offer for Norwegian peer Get in the near future, Swedish business daily Dagens Industri reported, citing sources.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms

