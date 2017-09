NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 1

(Adds Pandora, updates Outotec)

HELSINKI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FISKARS

The Finnish garden tool and houseware maker will report its second-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT.

Analysts estimate the company to report an operating profit of 17.5 million euros, Reuters data showed.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on