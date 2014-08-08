NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 8

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker reported on Friday second-quarter sales and profits below all estimates in a Reuters poll. Its April-June operating profit fell to 91 million euros, compared with the average estimate of 105 million in the poll, where estimates ranged from 98 to 112 million.

POLARCUS

The Norwegian seismic explorer reported second quarter earnings below expectations on Friday. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 2.3 percent to $49.9 million, against forecasts for $56 million.

Polarcus lowered its full-year guidance on growing competition and increased market uncertainty, to around $200 million from a previous range of $230 million to $250 million.

HENNES & MAURITZ

U.S. fashion retailer GAP, a rival to Sweden’s H&M, posted late on Thursday a preliminary second-quarter adjusted profit above market expectations.

