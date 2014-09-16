NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Sept 16

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELIASONERA

France’s Orange said on Monday it was buying Spanish telecom operator Jazztel in an offer subject to Jazztel not going ahead with a potential acquisition of TeliaSonera’s Spanish unit Yoigo.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceutical company has launched its antidepressant drug Brintellix in Denmark as the first European market, it said in a statement. The drug, which was launched in the United States in January this year, will be introduced in several other European and international markets during 2014 and 2015, Lundbeck said.

FORTUM

The Finnish government should have supported the state-controlled utility to get a permit for a new nuclear plant as two other reactor projects that were approved in 2010 are now in doubt, the country’s economy minister said late on Monday.

“It was a mistake to not give a permit (to Fortum). We had three applications on table, and the one that was rejected was the one which most likely would have been realised,” minister Jan Vapaavuori said in an TV interview with YLE.

Fortum has said it is still targeting a permit in Finland in the long term, and the next government after April elections might need to discuss new permits.

