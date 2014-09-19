NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 19

HELSINKI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, the world’s biggest insulin maker, said in a statement late on Thursday that European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Xultophy for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults. The authorisation covers all 27 European Union member states.

Xultophy is the brand name for IDegLira, the first once-daily single injection combination of insulin degludec and liraglutide.

INVESTOR, FISKARS, WARTSILA

Sweden’s Investor AB said has agreed to buy 8 percent of capital and votes in Finnish engineering group Wartsila from Fiskars for 639 million euros ($824 million), or 40.55 euros per share.

Fiskars, which will retain a stake of 5 percent in Wartsila, said it expects to book a 450 million euro gain from the deal and would likely propose part of the proceeds to be returned as extra dividend.

