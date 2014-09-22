NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 22

HELSINKI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

CERMAQ

Mitsubishi Corp plans to launch a tender offer for Norway’s Cermaq in which it would spend up to 150 billion yen ($1.4 billion) for over 90 percent of the Norwegian fish-farming company, Japan’s Nikkei business daily reported.

The Japanese trading house expects the Norwegian government, which holds 59 percent of Cermaq, to respond to the offer, and sees the bid about 20 percent above the current share price, Nikkei said without saying where it obtained the information.

SEADRILL

Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is considering buying more shares in oil rig operator Seadrill after the stock’s sharp fall this year, Norwegian business daily Finansavisen reported on Monday.

Board member Tor Olav Troeim on Friday announced his abrupt resignation from the Seadrill, just weeks after quitting his job as an executive of a Fredriksen holding company. He is also leaving the boards of Archer and Marine Harvest.

