NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 22

HELSINKI, Sept 22 (Reuters)

Mitsubishi Corp launched an agreed $1.4 billion bid for the Norwegian fish farmer, offering a 14 percent premium compared to the stock’s last close. The Norwegian government said it is prepared to sell its 59 percent stake in Cermaq but would also consider possible offers from other investors.

The firm also lowered its output guidance for the year and warned its third quarter results would be weaker than expected.

Billionaire investor John Fredriksen is considering buying more shares in oil rig operator Seadrill after the stock’s sharp fall this year, Norwegian business daily Finansavisen reported on Monday.

Board member Tor Olav Troeim on Friday announced his abrupt resignation from the Seadrill, just weeks after quitting his job as an executive of a Fredriksen holding company. He is also leaving the boards of Archer and Marine Harvest.

