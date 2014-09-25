NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 25

HELSINKI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The world’s second-biggest fashion retailer reported slower sales so far in September after posting third-quarter profits right in line with analyst forecasts.

YIT

Finland’s largest construction group YIT said at its capital market’s day it expects third-quarter sales to customers to be around 900 apartments in Russia and more than 300 apartments in Finland.

It said it would in short term focus on reducing debt and improving capital and cost efficiency instead of growth, and added it would pay more attention to its Central Eastern Europe segment to even out cyclicality.

VOLVO

The truck maker’s planned joint venture with China’s Dongfeng Motor Group, which is awaiting regulatory approvals, will soon be finalised, a Dongfeng executive was quoted as saying by Swedish business daily Dagens Industri.

The deal got a first regulatory green light in January, and Volvo said at the time it expected the deal to be completed by mid 2014.

