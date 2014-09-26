UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 26

(Adds Ratos, Inwido, MTG)

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

RATOS INWIDO

Private equity firm Ratos said on Friday the final offering price for its initial public offering of window and door maker Inwido had been set at 68 crowns per share, roughly in the middle of the offer range. Inwido starts trading on the Stockholm bourse on Friday. Ratos’s exit gain amounts to 1.15 billion crowns.

MTG

The Swedish media group said on Friday it is considering its options if a law to limit foreign ownership of Russian media is enacted. The lower chamber of the Russian parliament backed on Wednesday such a draft law in the first of three readings.

MTG owns 38 percent in Russian broadcasting group CTC Media and also has other TV and broadcasting interests in Russia.

NORSK HYDRO

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg withdrew his resignation on Friday and said he would not take over fertiliser maker Yara, which is in merger talks with rival CF Industries.

Yara, the world’s biggest nitrate fertiliser maker, and Chicago-based CF Industries revealed this week that they were in talks about a merger of equals that would create a $27 billion global fertilizer producer to rival world number one Potash Corp of Saskatchewan.

STATOIL

Norwegian energy company Statoil will postpone development of its 40,000 barrel per day Corner oil sands project in Alberta, Canada, for at least three years, cutting about 70 jobs at its Canadian unit, because of rising costs and limited pipeline space, it said late on Thursday.

MARINE HARVEST

Norwegian salmon farmer Marine Harvest will not make a competing bid for rival Cermaq, chairman the board Ole-Eirik Leroy told financial daily Finansavisen on Friday.

Earlier this week Japan’s Mitsubishi Corp made a $1.4 billion agreed bid for Cermaq at a 14 percent premium to the current share price.

NOVO NORDISK

The world’s biggest insulin maker said late on Thursday that the it will establish a new obesity research unit in Seattle, Washington, in the U.S.

The new unit is a result of Novo Nordisk’s increasing focus on treatment of obesity.

When fully operational by the end of 2016, the unit is expected to employ around 60 people.

