NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 29

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR

Telenor Chief Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas will step down at the end of 2015, after which he will become an advisor to the board for 12 months, the Norwegian telecoms operator said on Monday.

For more on the company, double-click on

ORKLA

The Norwegian conglomerate plans to list its Swedish aluminium subsidiary Granges on the Stockholm bourse next month in an initial public offering valuing the firm at between 3.1 billion and 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($426-508 million).

For more on the company, double-click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on