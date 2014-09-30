NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 30

(Adds Nordea)

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NORDEA

The top Nordic bank has cut its Norwegian mortgage lending rates by up to 0.2 percentage points, taking the rate for “premium” customers to a record low of 3.3 percent, it said in a statement.

Nordea said it would also cut its deposit rates.

For more on the company, click on

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Denmark’s Svitzer, the world’s biggest tugboat operator and part of Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk, plans to expand in Africa and focus on long-term contracts with oil firms, its chief executive Robert Uggla told Reuters on Monday.

The aim is to offset tough trading in its main Australian and European markets, he said.

For more about the company, click on

DANSKE BANK, DNB, STOREBRAND

The Federation of Norwegian Professional Associations trade union (Akademikerne) said it will start recommending Danske Bank for banking services and Storebrand for non-life insurance to its 80,000 members.

The coveted deal of official partner of Akademikerne was previously held by DNB for both banking and insurance clients.

Danske Bank said in a separate statement the deal would help it grow its Norwegian business.

For more on the companies, click on

KINNEVIK

Online fashion retailer Zalando said late on Monday its shares would be priced at 21.50 euros ($27.28) a piece for its initial public offering (IPO).

Kinnevik said separately that its more-than-30 percent stake in Zalando was valued at 15.5 billion Swedish crowns based on the final offering price.

For more on the company, click on

MTG

Russian broadcaster CTC Media’s shares tumbled 22.6 percent on Nasdaq in the wake of the lower house of Russia’s parliament approving on Friday a limiting of foreign ownership in media to 20 percent. CTC Media’s biggest investor is Sweden’s MTG with about 39 percent.

If the upper chamber too passes it, and President Vladimir Putin signs it, the new law would take effect in January 2016.

For more on the company, click on

