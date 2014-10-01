NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 1

HELSINKI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TIETO

The Finnish IT services group said its sales will take a hit from an insourcing decision by a key customer, adding it planned to reduce less than 300 jobs in Finland and up to 600 positions in Central Europe and Asia.

It said it would book a goodwill impairment charge of around 40 million euros in the third quarter, while restructuring costs related to the job cuts may rise up to 20 million euros. It repeated its full-year guidance of a rising core operating profit.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering company said it has has signed a memorandum of understanding with PT Antam to supply design, testing and services for developing mining projects in and around Indonesia.

VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine maker said late on Tuesday it had received a 49 megawatt turbine order for a project in Uruguay.

