NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 2
October 2, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STOLT-NIELSEN

The Norwegian shipping firm is reporting its third-quarter results early on Thursday. It is expected to post a net profit of $13 million according to a Reuters poll of analysts, down from $22 million in the year-ago period..

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Helsinki and Stockholm newsrooms

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
