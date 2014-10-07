NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 7

HELSINKI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NESTE OIL

The state-controlled Finnish refiner said it would invest about 500 million euros ($631 million) to boost and integrate production at its two refineries in Finland, and also cut 250 jobs.

For more on the company, click

DNO

Major DNO shareholder RAK Petroleum plans to list in Oslo, a move that will be positive for DNO, according to Swedbank analyst Teodor Sveen Nielsen, who has a ‘buy’ recommendation for the stock. [ID:nL6N0S13SF}

“It probably will improve the transparency of the RAK-DNO relationship and could probably reduce or eliminate any potential corporate governance discount in the market’s assessment of DNO’s fair share price,” he wrote in a note to clients.

For more on the company, double-click on

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said it looks to reduce up to 230 jobs as part of its new restructuring programme.

For more on the company, click

LUNDIN MINING

The Canada based miner, listed in Toronto and Stockholm, will buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s 80 percent stake in the Candelaria copper mining operation in Chile for at least $1.8 billion, more than doubling its copper output.

For more on the company, click on

FINNAIR

Finland’s flag carrier late on Monday said it and cabin crew union reached a deal which would permanently cut the company’s annual costs by 18 million euros.

In a separate statement, Finnair said its overall capacity in September was flat and traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres decreased by 1.2 per cent year-on-year.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on