NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 13

HELSINKI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by company statements, media reports and other factors on Monday:

TIETO, EVRY

Finnish technology firm Tieto and European private equity firm Apax are among the bidders for Norway’s Evry, one of the Nordic region’s largest IT services companies, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters late on Friday.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil firm has sold a 15.5-percent stake in the Azeri gas project Shah Deniz to Malaysia’s Petronas for $2.25 billion, the latest asset the firm is selling to protect its cash flow and returns to shareholders.

