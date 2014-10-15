NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on October 15

(Adds Sampo and TeliaSonera)

STATOIL

Statoil Chief Executive Helge Lund resigned with immediate effect on Wednesday to become the CEO of BG, the firm said in a statement.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer reported an 8 percent increase in sales in September, in line with analyst forecasts.

DNO

Oil firm DNO International has declared force majeure in Yemen, the firm said on Wednesday.

NOVO NORDISK

NNIT, the information technology unit of the Danish pharmaceutical company, is expected to announce plans for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange next week, daily Berlingske reported on Wednesday.

SAMPO, TELIASONERA

The Finnish government aims to raise more than 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion) from state investment firm Solidium next year, the minister in charge of the sales told Reuters late on Tuesday.

Minister Sirpa Paatero said Solidium will likely sell shares in several companies, and added that part of the sales would be completed before April elections.

Solidium holds stakes in 12 listed companies, and majority of the fund’s value is in a 12-percent stake in holding group Sampo and a 10-percent share in mobile operator TeliaSonera.

