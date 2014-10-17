NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Friday

(Adds Lundin, updates Elisa)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TELIASONERA

Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted a third-quarter core profit of 9.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

YARA

CF Industries Holdings Inc ended merger talks with Norway’s Yara International after the companies failed to agree on terms of a deal that would have created a global fertilizer concern with an enterprise value approaching $30 billion.

SEVAN DRILLING

Sevan Drilling agreed with China’s Cosco to deferred delivery of its new Sevan Developer rig for 12 months, with options to extend the delivery date for up to 36 months.

The firm also said that its Sevan Louisiana rig was back in operation after a blowout preventer failure, and it was now in talks with its customer about liability for the downtime.

ELISA

The Finnish telecoms operator reported its third-quarter EBITDA increased slightly from a year ago to 142 million euros($182 million), matching market expectations.

It specified its outlook, expecting full-year adjusted EBITDA to be slightly higher than in 2013, compared to its previous forecast of flat or slightly higher profit.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum drilled a dry well in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, near the Statfjord and Gullfaks fields, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said.

