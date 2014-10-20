NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on October 20

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

Telenor

Telenor’s Malaysian unit DiGi reported a nearly 30 percent rise in third quarter operating profit on Monday and said it was maintaining its full year guidance.

DiGi said its third quarter adjsuted EBITDA rose to 1.56 billion crowns from 1.42 billion a year earlier while its operating profit rose to 1.30 billion froms from 1.01 billion.

ELECTROLUX

The Swedish home appliances maker is due to publish third-quarter results at 0600 GMT. Adjusted operating earnings are seen up 24 percent to 1.33 billion Swedish crowns ($185 million), a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

