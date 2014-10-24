NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Oct 24

(Adds Genmab, Swedish Match)

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

GENMAB

The Danish biotech firm said in a statement late on Thursday it will receive a $10 million milestone payment from Janssen, a unit of drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The milestone was triggered by progress in the ongoing Phase III study of daratumumab in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, a cancer drug candidate developed in co-operation with Janssen. The payment is included in Genmab’s financial guidance for 2014, the company said.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish tobacco-products maker is due to post third-quarter results at 0615 GMT.

