NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 6

HELSINKI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TELIASONERA

Finnish government’s investment arm Solidium said late on Wednesday it would sell 100 million shares, or a stake of 2.3 percent, in the Swedish mobile operator in a move to raise funds from state holdings to curb public debt.

TeliaSonera shares closed at 51.90 Swedish crowns in Stockholm before the announcement, valuing the stake at 564 million euros ($706 million).

SAMPO

The Finnish financial holding company, due to publish third-quarter results around 0730 GMT, is expected to upgrade the 2014 profitability outlook for its property and casualty insurance arm for the third time, as its strong position across the Nordic region offsets any country-specific setbacks.

