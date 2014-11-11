UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov. 11

(Adds Q3 earnings from Maersk, Pandora, Wilh. Wilhelmsen)

A.P. Moller-Maersk

Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk reported a third-quarter net profit above analysts’ forecasts thanks to better profits in its oil and container shipping business Maersk Line.

Net profit rose to $1.5 billion, Maersk said on Tuesday, beating an average forecast of $1.38 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It kept its outlook for an underlying profit of around $4.5 billion for the full year.

Pandora

Danish jewellery maker and retailer Pandora slightly raised its full-year guidance after posting a 33.8 percent increase in its third-quarter core profit.

Pandora reported core profits of 1.02 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) compared to an average forecast of 1.04 billion Danish crowns in a Reuters poll and up from 762 million Danish crowns a year ago.

It now expected a full-year core operating margin (EBITDA) of more than 35 percent against a previous forecast of around 35 percent and revenues of more than 11.5 billion crowns, from the previous more than 11 billion crowns.

Wilh. Wilhelmsen ASA

Shipping firm Wilh. Wilhelmsen reported third quarter earnings in line with expectations on Tuesday and warned that negative market sentiment will continue to lower its profitability, even as lower fuel prices provide some relief.

Wilh. Wilhelmsen, which focuses on vehicle transport, said its third quarter operating profit fell to $66 million from $78 million a year earlier, just ahead of expectations for $64 million.

TELE2

UBS has cut its recommendation on the telecom operator’s stock to neutral from buy but also raised its target price to 94 Swedish crowns from 87 crowns.

SWEDISH ENGINEERING COMPANIES

Jefferies has started coverage of industrial group Sandvik , lock maker Assa Abloy and truck maker Volvo with underperform ratings. It also started bearings maker SKF with a hold rating and engineering group Atlas Copco with a buy rating.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SWEDBANK, SEB

Sweden’s financial watchdog is due to outline further measures to temper soaring mortgage lending in the Nordic country at around 1300 GMT amid worries among policy makers high debt levels could pose risks to the economy.

