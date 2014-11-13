NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov. 13

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The world’s biggest mobile networks maker holds a capital markets day and is expected to present an update of its outlook for market growth in key segments. A statement is due at around 0700 GMT.

POLARCUS

The Norwegian seismic explorer reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations but sharply cut its full-year profit guidance. The firm lowered its full-year EBITDA guidance to a range of $140 million to $150 million from a previous guidance of around $200. Analysts polled by Reuters expect a full year EBITDA of $148 million.

AUTOLIV

Honda Motor Co said a driver in Malaysia had died after a July accident involving an air bag supplied by Takata Corp, a rival of Sweden’s Autoliv, and widened its recall for the defective air bags by another 170,000 vehicles.

Autoliv said already last month it had seen an influx of business in the wake of recent issues with Takata’s air bags.

