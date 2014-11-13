NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 13

(Adds UPM, updates Ericsson and Polarcus)

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The world’s biggest mobile networks maker tempered its outlook for growth in its main market segments and said it planned to cut costs by 9 billion Swedish crowns ($1.21 billion) with full effect in 2017.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish pulp and paper maker announced a plan to close 800,000 tonnes of publication paper capacity in Europe as it aims cut 550 jobs and save 150 million euros ($187 million) annually by the end of 2015.

POLARCUS

The Norwegian seismic explorer reported third-quarter earnings in line with expectations and maintained its full-year profit guidance.

AUTOLIV

Honda Motor Co said a driver in Malaysia had died after a July accident involving an air bag supplied by Takata Corp, a rival of Sweden’s Autoliv, and widened its recall for the defective air bags by another 170,000 vehicles.

Autoliv said already last month it had seen an influx of business in the wake of recent issues with Takata’s air bags.

