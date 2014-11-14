UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 14

(Adds Schibsted)

HELSINKI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

Schibsted

Schibsted agreed to form several joint ventures with Telenor, South Africa’s Naspers, and Singapore Press Holdings to develop online classifieds platforms in Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and Bangladesh.

The deal, which also includes several smaller transactions across the globe, will result in a gain in the range of 300 to 400 million crowns for Schibsted but will be cash neutral.

NOKIA

The Finnish mobile network equipment maker is due to start a capital markets day, its first in five years, in London at 0900 GMT. Analysts widely expect the group to lift its networks business’ long-term operating margin target from the current 5-10 percent.

SAAB

The Swedish defense firm last week submitted a bid to build new submarines for Australia, business daily Dagens Industri quoted Gunilla Fransson, head of Business Area Security and Defence Solutions at Saab, as saying.

GN STORE NORD

The Danish headset and hearing aid maker is seen posting a 19 percent fall in third-quarter core profit (EBITA) to 237 million crowns ($39.7 million) including 95 million in one-off costs. Focus is likely to be on price pressure in the U.S., which prompted a profit warning from rival William Demant on Thursday.

(1 US dollar = 5.9709 Danish crown)

