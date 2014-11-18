NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov. 18

STOCKHOLM, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL

JP Morgan has cut its recommendation on the stock of the Norwegian oil firm to neutral from overweight while trimming its target price to 176 Norwegian crowns from 220 crowns.

ORIOLA-KD

The Finnish company confirmed it is negotiating to sell its Russian business but said no decision had yet been made on a sale. A source familiar with the talks told Reuters late on Monday the Russian Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was in talks to acquire the Russian unit of the Finnish drug retail and wholesale company.

ASSA ABLOY

The world’s biggest lock maker is due to hold a capital markets day in New Haven, Connecticut.

