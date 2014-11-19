NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAAB

Saab’s deal to sell Gripen NG jets to Brazil could more than triple to eventually include the purchase of at least 108 aircraft, a senior Brazilian military officer said on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The paper cited Brig. José Augusto Crepaldi Affonso, the head of programs at the Brazilian Air Force, as saying Brazil’s Air Force plans to field “at least” 108 Gripen aircraft to make it the sole combat jet in the service’s inventory.

VOLVO

The world’s biggest truck maker posted on Wednesday a 5 percent fall in deliveries of its trucks in October, below market expectations of a 3 percent fall as Europe weighed.

Deliveries in Volvo’s top market, Europe, fell 22 percent while they were up 21 in North America. Deliveries in Asia rose 2 percent while they fell 14 percent in South America.

TELENOR, VIMPELCOM

Norwegian Industry Minister Monica Maeland is demanding that Telenor, in which the government holds a majority stake, give her a briefing on partly-held Vimpelcom’s operations in Uzbekistan, news agency NTB reported.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday.

U.S.-listed Vimpelcom, Uzbekistan’s biggest mobile operator by subscribers, said in March it was being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Dutch authorities.

The case follows a probe by Swedish prosecutors of TeliaSonera’s operations in Uzbekistan which centres around allegations that it had paid around $350 million for its Uzbek 3G licence to a company it knew was a front for the daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov, Gulnara Karimova.

Telenor holds 33 percent of the economic interests in Vimpelcom and 43 percent of the voting rights.

ASSA ABLOY

Johan Molin, head of the world’s biggest lock maker, said in an interview the company aims to make several more acquisitions by the end of the year and another 10 to 15 in 2015.

Separately, the American Institute of Architects (AIA) said on Wednesday its Architecture Billings Index, an indicator of U.S. non-residential building activity, fell slightly in October to 53.7 in October from 55.2 in September.

