NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 27

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ELEKTA

The medical technology group posted second-quarter core earnings well below market expectations and cut its fiscal full-year sales and profit growth outlook sharply.

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer will lift its capital expenditures by some 86 percent next year from this year, and said it expected higher metal prices to lift earnings for aluminium producers.

ROYAL UNIBREW

The Danish brewer posted third quarter earnings before interest and tax above market expectations and maintained its profit outlook for the full year.

