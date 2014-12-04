NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 4

STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

AUTOLIV

The auto safety company said late on Wednesday it will supply replacement airbag inflators to be used by Honda Motor Company. Honda and other manufacturers have recalled millions of cars for ruptured inflators from Autoliv competitor Takata.

DSV

Danish freight forwarder said it has conducted “certain discussions” concerning a potential acquisition of logistic company UTi Worldwide Inc but that there are no current discussions.

