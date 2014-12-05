FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 5
December 5, 2014 / 7:50 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

YARA

Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara YAR.OL will spend $220 million to rebuild and expand its technical ammonium nitrate plants in Köping, Sweden by 2017, it said on Friday.

The investment will include the construction of a new nitric acid plant to replace of a unit that is approaching the end of its operating life, and the project will lift the unit’s technical ammonium nitrate capacity to 450,000 tonnes per year from 360,000, Yara said.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen newsroom Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
