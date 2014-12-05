NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 5

OSLO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

YARA

Norwegian fertiliser producer Yara YAR.OL will spend $220 million to rebuild and expand its technical ammonium nitrate plants in Köping, Sweden by 2017, it said on Friday.

The investment will include the construction of a new nitric acid plant to replace of a unit that is approaching the end of its operating life, and the project will lift the unit’s technical ammonium nitrate capacity to 450,000 tonnes per year from 360,000, Yara said.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on