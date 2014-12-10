NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 10

STOCKHOLM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KINNEVIK, MILLICOM

Former Swedish finance minister Anders Borg has been nominated to the boards of investment firm Kinnevik and telecom operator Millicom, the companies said on Wednesday.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Inderes Equity Research cut its rating on the Finnish tyre maker to ‘reduce’ from ‘increase’, and trimmed its target price to 23 euros from 25 euros, citing Nokian’s short-term risks regarding business in Russia.

SWEDISH MATCH

The Swedish competition agency is seeking 38 million Swedish crowns ($5.1 million) in penalties from the Swedish tobacco group for abusing a dominant position on the Swedish snus market, the company said on Wednesday. Swedish Match said it disagreed and “will defend the case vigorously”.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Danish wind turbine maker said late on Tuesday a U.S. court has approved a settlement to a class action lawsuit brought by its shareholders.

The United States District Court, Portland Division, approved the settlement consisting of a cash payment of $5 million to plaintiffs, paid in entirety by Vestas’ insurer, Vestas said in a statement.

