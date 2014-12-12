NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 12

(Adds Kesko)

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Danish wind turbine said late on Thursday it had received a 310 megawatt turbine order for a wind project in Kenya.

For the third quarter, Vestas reported orders for 1,170 MW at a value of 1.0 billion euros, which is equivalent to 855,000 euros in revenue per megawatt. Using that calculation, the 310 MW deal would be valued at roughly 265 million euros ($328 million).

KESKO

The Finnish retailer reported its November sales fell 7.1 percent from a year ago to 705 million euros amid widespread weakness in all of its divisions. There was one less selling day in November compared to the same month a year earlier.

TELE2

The Swedish telecom operator holds presentations for analysts and media in London, beginning at 1100 GMT.

