NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec. 16

STOCKHOLM, Dec 16(Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARLSBERG

Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told daily Jyllands-Posten analysts have priced in too much discount on the brewer’s stock related to its Russian business. Rasmussen said the share price did not reflect the value of the business in Russia and repeated that though the Russian market was under pressure now, this was likely to change in future.

ELEKTA

The medical equipment maker’s cash generation is weak relative to sales, daily Dagens Nyheter reported. “There is a clear gap. Cash generation is worse than it should be. As of January this is my top priority,” Elekta Chief Executive Niklas Savander was quoted as saying.

ELECTROLUX

Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose by 3.0 percent year-on-year in November, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers showed late on Monday.

Sweden’s Electrolux generated almost a third of its group sales in North America last year.

AUTOLIV

European November car sales figures are due from ACEA at 0700 GMT. Autoliv is the world’s biggest maker of auto safety gear such as air bags and seat belts.

