NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 14
January 14, 2015 / 8:05 AM / 3 years ago

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

Swedish telecom equipment supplier Ericsson said it had filed a complaint against Apple after the iPhone maker sued Ericsson.

Ericsson said the global license agreement between Ericsson and Apple for mobile technology has expired and that Apple declined to take a new license on offered fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms.

For more on the company, double click on ** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on NORD/EQTY ** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on WEU/EQUITY or type in the code and hit the f9 button. ** Double click on 0#.INDEX.ST for Swedish indices, 0#.INDEX.CO for Danish indices, 0#.INDEX.HE for Finnish indices and 0#.INDEX.OL for Norwegian indices ** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on .OMXS30, .OMXH25, .OMXC20 and .OBX ** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard ** For Nordic top news items, double click on TOP/NORD ** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on HOT-NORD-RTRS (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
