NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 16
January 16, 2015

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

KESKO

The Finnish retailer said its December sales fell 1.9 percent from a year ago to 798 million euros ($929 million), weighed by its troubled home goods chain Anttila.

The revenue at Kesko’s food division, its biggest business, edged up 0.7 percent from a year earlier.

Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms $1 = 0.8593 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
