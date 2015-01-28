NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 28

(Updates H&M, Electrolux)

HELSINKI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SEADRILL

SEB Bank has cut its share price target for the shares of the world’s second biggest oil driller to 62 Norwegian crowns ($8) from earlier 80 crowns, and maintained a sell recommendation, daily Finansavisen reported.

SEB predicts rates for deepwater drilling rigs to fall to $300,000 per day in 2015 and 2016 from an earlier forecast of $350,000, and compared to the peak level of $600,000-$700,000 a couple of years ago.

H&M

Hennes & Mauritz, the world’s second-biggest fashion retailer, posted fiscal fourth-quarter pretax profits slightly below market expectations and predicted 14 pct sales growth in January.

H&M also proposed a dividend of 9.75 crowns, below a forecast 10.10 crowns.

For more on the company, click

NORDEA, SAMPO

Nordea, the Nordic region’s biggest bank by market value reported underlying profit in line with expectations in the fourth quarter and raised its dividend.

The bank raised its proposed dividend to 0.62 euro per share from 0.43 euro last year and above an expected 0.57 euro per share.

The news may also move shares in Sampo, the Finnish insurance and holding group which owns about 21 percent of Nordea.

For more on the companies, click

ELECTROLUX

The home appliances firm posted a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter core earnings, boosted by cost cuts, and forecast growing demand in both Europe and North America this year.

Electrolux said adjusted operating earnings rose to 1.47 billion crowns ($179.5 million) from a year-ago 1.22 billion, just topping a mean forecast of 1.43 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For more on the company, click

TRYG

The Nordic region’s second-biggest general insurer reported fourth-quarter pretax profit above expectations although its top line fell for the tenth consecutive quarter.

Profit before tax rose by 20.2 percent to 768 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in October to December, above forecast of 579 million crowns in a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, click

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts’ meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on